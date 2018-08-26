Columbia Banking System Inc (COLB) Stake Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.31% of Columbia Banking System worth $9,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,474,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,475,000 after purchasing an additional 167,732 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,032,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,223,000 after purchasing an additional 344,136 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,749,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,325,000 after purchasing an additional 159,017 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,382,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,957,000 after purchasing an additional 164,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,428,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,928,000 after purchasing an additional 14,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COLB opened at $42.35 on Friday. Columbia Banking System Inc has a 52-week low of $35.67 and a 52-week high of $48.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $140.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 7th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

