Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Shares Sold by Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 142.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 134.8% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Justin Skala sold 90,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $5,976,978.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 65,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,447.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,611.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 433,302 shares of company stock worth $28,518,498 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL opened at $66.88 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $77.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -34.49. The company has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.75.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 2,494.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 18th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CL. ValuEngine raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Macquarie lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $64.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

