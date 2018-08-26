COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (CCLAY) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CCLAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. UBS Group lowered COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Macquarie lowered COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Get COCA COLA AMATI/ADR alerts:

COCA COLA AMATI/ADR stock opened at $7.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. It provides ready-to-drink alcohol and non-alcohol sparkling beverages, spring waters, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for COCA COLA AMATI/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COCA COLA AMATI/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.