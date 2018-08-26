ClubCoin Market Capitalization Hits $0.00 (CLUB)

ClubCoin (CURRENCY:CLUB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last seven days, ClubCoin has traded 44.7% higher against the dollar. ClubCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $14,544.00 worth of ClubCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ClubCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00007596 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005134 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000608 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000362 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005251 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000082 BTC.

ClubCoin Profile

CLUB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 17th, 2015. ClubCoin’s total supply is 100,464,365 coins. The official website for ClubCoin is clubcoin.co . ClubCoin’s official Twitter account is @clubcoin_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ClubCoin

ClubCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClubCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClubCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ClubCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

