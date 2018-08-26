Clearwater Paper (CLW) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CLW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Clearwater Paper presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.33.

NYSE CLW opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.88 million, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.03. Clearwater Paper has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $50.60.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $432.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.15 million. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 4.95%. equities research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 209.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 67.7% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 72.5% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the second quarter worth about $274,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

