C&J Energy Services Inc (CJ) Receives $37.10 Average Price Target from Brokerages

C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.10.

CJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $34.00 price target on shares of C&J Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of C&J Energy Services from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of C&J Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $30.00 price target on shares of C&J Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of C&J Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 12th.

In other C&J Energy Services news, insider Tim Wallace sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $37,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at $587,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of C&J Energy Services by 81.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of C&J Energy Services during the second quarter valued at $176,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of C&J Energy Services during the second quarter valued at $191,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C&J Energy Services during the second quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C&J Energy Services during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

CJ opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -170.00 and a beta of 0.91. C&J Energy Services has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $36.57.

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $610.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.66 million. C&J Energy Services had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that C&J Energy Services will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C&J Energy Services Company Profile

C&J Energy Services, Inc provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the continental United States. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments. The Completion Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing; cased-hole solutions comprising cased-hole wireline, pumpdown, wireline logging, perforating, pressure pumping, well site make-up and pressure testing, and other complementary services; and well construction and intervention services, which include cementing, coiled tubing, and directional drilling services.

