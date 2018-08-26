Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 2,119 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 33,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 44,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,116,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,999,000 after purchasing an additional 957,657 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $69.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.83 and a 52-week high of $70.25. The company has a market capitalization of $186.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.24%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 228,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $14,825,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 938,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,021,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 134,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $8,179,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 396,393 shares of company stock valued at $25,235,061. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.24.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

