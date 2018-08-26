Citigroup Inc (C) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,634,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,444,000 after purchasing an additional 352,801 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in Citigroup by 27.5% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 7,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. AT Bancorp raised its position in Citigroup by 17.8% during the second quarter. AT Bancorp now owns 65,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth $2,437,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Citigroup by 89.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,926,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,033,000 after acquiring an additional 912,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on C. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $78.00 price target on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.65.

Shares of C opened at $70.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.49. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.38 and a fifty-two week high of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Citigroup had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $18.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.43 billion. equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.77%.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $1,085,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raja Akram sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $34,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

