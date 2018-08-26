CIT Group (CIT) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News coverage about CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CIT Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.5523650911995 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of CIT stock opened at $54.76 on Friday. CIT Group has a one year low of $43.25 and a one year high of $56.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. CIT Group had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that CIT Group will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. This is a boost from CIT Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CIT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CIT Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on CIT Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Compass Point initiated coverage on CIT Group in a report on Friday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.64 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded CIT Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CIT Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

In related news, Director Sheila A. Stamps sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $174,602.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,666 shares in the company, valued at $243,191.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $90,791.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,491 shares in the company, valued at $539,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Inc operates as the bank holding company for CIT Bank, National Association that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Non-Strategic Portfolios (NSP). The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; and equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies.

