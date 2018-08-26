CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 8,173 Shares of Sleep Number Corp (SNBR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.13% of Sleep Number worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 91.5% during the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,066,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,474,000 after purchasing an additional 509,298 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 4,288.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 311,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after purchasing an additional 303,948 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 35.4% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 749,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,739,000 after purchasing an additional 195,713 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,151,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 56.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 427,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,038,000 after purchasing an additional 155,041 shares in the last quarter.

SNBR stock opened at $32.57 on Friday. Sleep Number Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 115.80%. The firm had revenue of $316.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Sleep Number’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Sleep Number Corp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David R. Callen acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.88 per share, for a total transaction of $27,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Hunter Saklad sold 7,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $245,667.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Sleep Number from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Number presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows and sheets, as well as other bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, and foundations under the Sleep Number name.

