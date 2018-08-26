CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GT. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 208,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 17,010 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 376,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,016,000 after acquiring an additional 264,134 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 337,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 113,570 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 199.2% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 3,752,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

GT opened at $23.58 on Friday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $36.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.65.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 14.04%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 17.95%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

