CIBC World Markets Inc. Cuts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 58.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 135,910 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $106,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 374.2% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $111,000. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP James Robert Anderson sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $3,057,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 701,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,293,268.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark D. Papermaster sold 311,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $6,111,335.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,039,347 shares of company stock valued at $480,381,448 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMD shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.25 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.08.

AMD opened at $23.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 3.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 52.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

