CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $213 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,841,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 544,392 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co makes up about 0.9% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Wells Fargo & Co worth $212,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after buying an additional 48,200 shares during the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $542,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 156,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after buying an additional 51,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $63.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.34.

In other news, EVP Avid Modjtabai sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $5,871,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Hope A. Hardison sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,450,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,323.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC opened at $58.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $49.27 and a 52-week high of $66.31.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 22.03%. research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.85%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

