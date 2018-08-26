CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $6.59 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 113,703 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.07% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $6,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,042,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 137,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares during the period. Appleton Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 65,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 423,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,177,000 after acquiring an additional 12,660 shares during the period. Finally, CNO Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $21,510,000.

Shares of JNK opened at $36.01 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $35.26 and a 1 year high of $37.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1613 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

