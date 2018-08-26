CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 2,405 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,061 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tdam USA Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 75,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,240,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Argus increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.41.

In related news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,362 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $1,230,760.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

LOW opened at $106.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.53 and a 12 month high of $109.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 71.96% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

