CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 1,213 Shares of ConocoPhillips (COP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,193 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 16,086 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,754 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 151,049 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,774 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

NYSE COP opened at $72.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $73.75.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The energy producer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 13.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 20th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 190.00%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy producer to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Argus set a $76.00 price objective on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

In other news, Chairman Ryan Michael Lance sold 160,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $11,535,812.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,661,905.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Don E. Jr. Wallette sold 59,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,271,377.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,968,587.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,496 shares of company stock valued at $19,425,690 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.