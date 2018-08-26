Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie raised Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $46.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In related news, CAO Steven J. Katz sold 19,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $1,128,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,548.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 16,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $966,634.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,659.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 549,247 shares of company stock worth $30,839,040. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,364,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,087,000 after buying an additional 119,421 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 430.0% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 163,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after buying an additional 132,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 709,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,728,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHD traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.33. The company had a trading volume of 963,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $43.21 and a 12-month high of $58.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 20.29%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. research analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.85%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.