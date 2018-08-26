China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (CPHI) Short Interest Down 33.5% in August

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,388 shares, a drop of 33.5% from the July 31st total of 266,751 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,304 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CPHI opened at $0.23 on Friday. China Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.45.

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 15.43% and a negative net margin of 69.43%. The company had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, cephalosporin oral solutions, and granules.

