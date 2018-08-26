China Mobile Ltd. (CHL) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,578 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 40,214 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners grew its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 6,673 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 148,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CHL stock opened at $46.60 on Friday. China Mobile Ltd. has a 1-year low of $43.25 and a 1-year high of $56.46.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHL shares. ValuEngine downgraded China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Mizuho downgraded China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. China Mobile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers voice services, including local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

