China Mobile Ltd. (CHL) Shares Bought by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHL. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in China Mobile by 35.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 526,783 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,100,000 after acquiring an additional 136,637 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in China Mobile by 118.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 31,381 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in China Mobile by 146.7% in the first quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 12,525 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in China Mobile by 1.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 225,121 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL boosted its stake in China Mobile by 17.8% in the first quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 349,508 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,990,000 after acquiring an additional 52,753 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE CHL opened at $46.60 on Friday. China Mobile Ltd. has a 12-month low of $43.25 and a 12-month high of $56.46.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut shares of China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers voice services, including local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

