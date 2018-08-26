ChessCoin (CHESS) Market Cap Achieves $105,093.00

ChessCoin (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One ChessCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last seven days, ChessCoin has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. ChessCoin has a market capitalization of $105,093.00 and $0.00 worth of ChessCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00069268 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00001040 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,057.35 or 3.30000000 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000280 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009440 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000096 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00070487 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00001280 BTC.

ChessCoin Profile

CHESS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2016. ChessCoin’s total supply is 54,032,769 coins. ChessCoin’s official website is chesscoincommunity.com . ChessCoin’s official Twitter account is @Chess_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ChessCoin

ChessCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChessCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChessCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChessCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

