Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (LNG) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) earned a news sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 44.7895214143124 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) stock traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.11. 2,555,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,228,531. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.69 and a 1-year high of $69.50.

Separately, US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

