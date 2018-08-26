Chemung Financial (CHMG) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.27

News headlines about Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) have been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Chemung Financial earned a news sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the bank an impact score of 45.75428154124 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

CHMG traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.60. 8,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,721. Chemung Financial has a 1-year low of $39.21 and a 1-year high of $56.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.18). Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $20.34 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $85,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 237,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,104,994.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. It offers demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

