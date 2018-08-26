Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 35,899 Shares of Oxford Industries Inc (OXM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 35,899 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.67% of Oxford Industries worth $9,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after buying an additional 17,803 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,833,000 after buying an additional 11,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OXM opened at $93.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Oxford Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $57.54 and a 12 month high of $97.19.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $272.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Oxford Industries Inc will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 19th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

OXM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

