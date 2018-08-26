Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Position in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (IPHS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,785 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Innophos worth $10,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Innophos by 495.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 532,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after acquiring an additional 443,390 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innophos during the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Innophos by 37.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in Innophos during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Innophos by 79.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 39,718 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IPHS shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Innophos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innophos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Innophos from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th.

NASDAQ:IPHS opened at $44.39 on Friday. Innophos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.66 and a 12 month high of $51.34. The company has a market capitalization of $870.40 million, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.10). Innophos had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Innophos Holdings, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Innophos’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

About Innophos

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

