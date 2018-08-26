Charah Solutions (CHRA) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.15

News headlines about Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Charah Solutions earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 47.3037648916619 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Charah Solutions in a report on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Charah Solutions in a report on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charah Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, First Analysis assumed coverage on Charah Solutions in a report on Monday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of CHRA traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.97. The company had a trading volume of 208,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Charah Solutions has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $12.00.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $195.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.90 million. analysts expect that Charah Solutions will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack A. Blossman, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of Charah Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It is involved in the development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management activities, including clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

