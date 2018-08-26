Cerner Co. (CERN) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,852,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,416,000 after buying an additional 332,712 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,297,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,563 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,207,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616,290 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 7,052,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,053,000 after purchasing an additional 120,312 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,586,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,231,000 after purchasing an additional 937,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $65.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $52.05 and a 1 year high of $73.86. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerner news, EVP Julie M. Wilson sold 67,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $4,374,065.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis A. Cortese sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $301,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 709,974 shares of company stock worth $45,502,401 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CERN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a report on Monday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

