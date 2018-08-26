Centenus Global Management LP Buys New Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Centenus Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 493 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV now owns 720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,149 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.45% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,905.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $931.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1,925.00. The company has a market capitalization of $929.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 418.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.60.
In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,905.00, for a total value of $952,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total value of $3,279,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,801 shares in the company, valued at $168,721,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $31,914,331 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,110.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $1,840.00 to $2,215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,075.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,942.44.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.
