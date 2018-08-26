Centenus Global Management LP Buys New Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Centenus Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 493 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV now owns 720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,149 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,905.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $931.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1,925.00. The company has a market capitalization of $929.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 418.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $2.58. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $52.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 17.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,905.00, for a total value of $952,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total value of $3,279,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,801 shares in the company, valued at $168,721,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $31,914,331 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,110.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $1,840.00 to $2,215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,075.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,942.44.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

