Centennial Resource Development Inc (CDEV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $249.79 Million

Brokerages predict that Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) will report $249.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $269.36 million and the lowest is $233.00 million. Centennial Resource Development posted sales of $111.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 123.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year sales of $963.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $919.30 million to $1.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.30 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $217.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Centennial Resource Development’s revenue was up 139.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDEV shares. BidaskClub raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

CDEV stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. Centennial Resource Development has a 1 year low of $15.78 and a 1 year high of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.14 and a beta of 1.35.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CFO George S. Glyphis purchased 15,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.79 per share, with a total value of $251,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Centennial Resource Production, LLC, operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves located in the Permian Basin.

