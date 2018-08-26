Celgene Co. (CELG) Shares Sold by Chemical Bank

Chemical Bank decreased its position in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,792 shares during the quarter. Chemical Bank’s holdings in Celgene were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $781,000. 10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celgene by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 22,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celgene by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 127,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,829 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celgene by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 221,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,583,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Celgene by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Celgene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.85.

Shares of CELG opened at $89.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.32. Celgene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.13 and a fifty-two week high of $147.17.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 87.28% and a net margin of 19.81%. Celgene’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Celgene announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 24th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director John H. Weiland acquired 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.73 per share, for a total transaction of $500,244.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Loughlin sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,401,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,390 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

