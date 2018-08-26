Celcuity (CELC) Getting Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) has trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Celcuity earned a media sentiment score of 0.36 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 48.4918123395887 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ CELC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.11. 5,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,121. Celcuity has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $29.19.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02.

In other news, Director Richard Nigon acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $190,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the response rates of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company is developing CELx tests to diagnose two new sub-types of HER2-negative breast cancer.

