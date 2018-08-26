Catcoin Reaches Market Cap of $33,203.00 (CAT)

Catcoin (CURRENCY:CAT) traded 20% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. During the last week, Catcoin has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Catcoin has a total market cap of $33,203.00 and $104.00 worth of Catcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Catcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Jiyo (JIYO) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000265 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded 42.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Cannation (CNNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Catcoin Coin Profile

Catcoin is a coin. It was first traded on July 5th, 2017. Catcoin’s total supply is 6,633,100 coins. Catcoin’s official website is www.catcoins.org . Catcoin’s official Twitter account is @catcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Catcoin

Catcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Catcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

