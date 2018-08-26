Cass Information Systems (CASS) Declares $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st.

Cass Information Systems has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CASS opened at $73.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $907.91 million, a PE ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.03. Cass Information Systems has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $74.49.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.36 million during the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 19.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CASS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cass Information Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Cass Information Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th.

In related news, insider Robert J. Mathias sold 1,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $89,364.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.91% of the company’s stock.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Read More: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.