Carvana Co (CVNA) Stake Decreased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,612 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth about $122,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Grubman Wealth Management bought a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth about $483,000. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $60.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Carvana Co has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $60.86.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $475.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 127.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Barrington Research set a $26.00 target price on shares of Carvana and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.42.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying used cars in the United States. The company purchases, reconditions, sells, and delivers vehicles. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up.

