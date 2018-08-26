Cars.com Inc. (CARS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CARS shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $34.00 target price on shares of Cars.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th.

In other news, Director Scott E. Forbes bought 8,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.27 per share, with a total value of $200,834.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 42,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period.

Shares of Cars.com stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.59. 580,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Cars.com has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $32.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of -0.04.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.39). Cars.com had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $168.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Cars.com will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

