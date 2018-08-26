Cars.com Inc. (CARS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on CARS shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $34.00 target price on shares of Cars.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th.
In other news, Director Scott E. Forbes bought 8,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.27 per share, with a total value of $200,834.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of Cars.com stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.59. 580,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Cars.com has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $32.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of -0.04.
Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.39). Cars.com had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $168.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Cars.com will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cars.com Company Profile
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool
Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.