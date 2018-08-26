Carret Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,101 Shares of Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,057 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 1.1% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 229.5% during the second quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4,296.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the period. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,694 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $52,598.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, August 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.79.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $36.50 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $30.43 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $169.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 36.89%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

