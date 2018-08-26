Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Has $21.54 Million Holdings in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 571,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,350 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. owned 0.11% of Newmont Mining worth $21,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Newmont Mining by 27.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,087,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,175,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532,988 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont Mining by 115.5% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,584,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137,612 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Newmont Mining by 16.8% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,930,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,627 shares during the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Mining during the first quarter worth about $46,858,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Newmont Mining by 206.5% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,029,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,818,000 after acquiring an additional 693,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont Mining news, COO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $48,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary J. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $155,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,750 shares of company stock worth $1,082,190. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Newmont Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Newmont Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $40.00 price target on Newmont Mining and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.18.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $32.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.21. Newmont Mining Corp has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.60.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Newmont Mining had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 2.23%. Newmont Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Mining Corp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Newmont Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

About Newmont Mining

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

