Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Buys 144,400 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,400 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. owned 0.08% of Hormel Foods worth $15,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth about $60,964,000. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth about $27,077,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 25.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,817,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,031,000 after purchasing an additional 773,545 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 77.0% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,669,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,303,000 after purchasing an additional 726,269 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 14.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,202,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,236,000 after purchasing an additional 518,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas R. Day sold 43,023 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $1,592,711.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,950.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Nakasone sold 6,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,023 shares of company stock worth $3,152,731. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HRL. Mizuho lowered Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Barclays lowered Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens lowered Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.

HRL stock opened at $37.96 on Friday. Hormel Foods Corp has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $39.15. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

