CardConnect (CCN) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about CardConnect (NASDAQ:CCN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CardConnect earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 45.4778731790714 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of CCN opened at $15.05 on Friday. CardConnect has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.15.

CardConnect Company Profile

CardConnect Corp., formerly FinTech Acquisition Corp., is a holding company. The Company holds interests in CardConnect, LLC. The Company is a provider of payment processing solutions to merchants throughout the United States. The Company’s segments include Merchant Acquiring Services and Other. The Company’s platform allows it to provide payment solutions, customer support and tools for its distribution partners and merchants.

