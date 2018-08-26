Capital Planning Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,284 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Vista LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 569,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $89,085,000 after purchasing an additional 269,158 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 45,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 757,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $118,522,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 113,972 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Mcdonald’s from $178.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.57.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $159.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.47. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $146.84 and a 1-year high of $178.70.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 133.89% and a net margin of 25.26%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 60.66%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

