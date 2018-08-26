Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CCBG. ValuEngine lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Hovde Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $24.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $429.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.68. Capital City Bank Group has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $35.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 11.38%. analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCBG. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the second quarter worth $334,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 21.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 11.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

