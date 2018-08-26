Capita (CPI) Given “Hold” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Capita (LON:CPI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have a GBX 148 ($1.89) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 141 ($1.80).

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital upgraded Capita to a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.17) target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Capita from GBX 200 ($2.56) to GBX 210 ($2.68) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capita to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.56) to GBX 180 ($2.30) in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 179.46 ($2.29).

Get Capita alerts:

Shares of LON CPI opened at GBX 142.60 ($1.82) on Wednesday. Capita has a one year low of GBX 149.25 ($1.91) and a one year high of GBX 721 ($9.22).

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers business process management, business transformation, corporate and administration, customer management, digital and software solution, financial, HR and recruitment, information technology, legal, procurement, property and infrastructure, start-up development, and travel and event services.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.