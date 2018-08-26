Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $13.44 Million Stake in Gentex Co. (GNTX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 583,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.21% of Gentex worth $13,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gentex during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in Gentex during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in Gentex during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 2,558.5% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 11,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 10,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gentex during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Longbow Research set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Gentex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

GNTX opened at $23.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $25.41.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $454.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.10 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 24.25%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides automatic-dimming and non-dimming rearview mirrors, and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

