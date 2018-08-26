Canaccord Genuity Lowers Pure Multi-Family REIT (RUF.U) Price Target to C$7.00

Pure Multi-Family REIT (CVE:RUF.U) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued on Friday. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.02% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of RUF.U opened at C$7.37 on Friday. Pure Multi-Family REIT has a 52-week low of C$7.07 and a 52-week high of C$9.67.
Pure Multi-Family REIT Company Profile
