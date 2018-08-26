Callon Petroleum (CPE) Shares Sold by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,207 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 19,497 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 875,735 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,594,000 after buying an additional 23,399 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,231,229 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,542,000 after purchasing an additional 32,640 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,891,730 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,006,000 after purchasing an additional 587,442 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,525,939 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,923,000 after purchasing an additional 413,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000.

CPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.24.

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $14.65.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.66 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.25%. Callon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

