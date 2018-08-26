Caleres Inc (CAL) Receives $36.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAL. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Caleres in a report on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Caleres in a report on Thursday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th.

In other Caleres news, insider Douglas Koch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,501 shares in the company, valued at $3,705,038. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Caleres by 249.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 46,321 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Caleres by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 285,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,581,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Caleres by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,691,000 after buying an additional 19,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

CAL stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,859. Caleres has a 52 week low of $24.37 and a 52 week high of $39.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). Caleres had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $632.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Caleres’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Caleres will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

