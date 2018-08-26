Cadence Capital Management LLC Sells 8,584 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO)

Cadence Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,584 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEO. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,760,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,844,000 after purchasing an additional 912,730 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,557,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,708,000 after purchasing an additional 784,493 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 768,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 291,600 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 808,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 269,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 214.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 342,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 233,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEO. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, First Analysis downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

NEO stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.74.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. NeoGenomics’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven C. Jones sold 169,467 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $1,979,374.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven C. Jones sold 44,600 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $624,846.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 241,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,828.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 861,808 shares of company stock worth $11,135,863 over the last 90 days. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States. It operates through Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, and other clinical laboratories.

