Cadence Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Health Insurance Innovations Inc (HIIQ)

Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Health Insurance Innovations were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HIIQ. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Health Insurance Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Health Insurance Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Health Insurance Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Health Insurance Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Health Insurance Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Health Insurance Innovations alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on HIIQ. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.07.

In other news, CEO of HealthPocket, Inc. division Bruce Telkamp sold 7,517 shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $324,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael W. Kosloske sold 1,300,000 shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $40,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,342,524 shares of company stock valued at $41,925,031. Corporate insiders own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Health Insurance Innovations stock opened at $55.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $952.43 million, a PE ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 0.47. Health Insurance Innovations Inc has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $57.03.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.51 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Health Insurance Innovations Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provides three months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products, including pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Insurance Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Insurance Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.