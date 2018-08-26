Cadence Bancorp (CADE) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, September 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Cadence Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 30.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cadence Bancorp to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

CADE stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.39. Cadence Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $31.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $120.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.49 million. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CADE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Cadence Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

