CA, Inc. (CA) Short Interest Up 27.2% in August

CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,054,369 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the July 31st total of 14,188,227 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,255,625 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

CA stock opened at $43.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. CA has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $44.25. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.84.

CA (NASDAQ:CA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). CA had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that CA will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. CA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.97%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of CA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of CA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CA from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $44.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.07.

In other news, SVP Anthony J. Radesca sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $65,052.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,055.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ayman Sayed sold 13,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $608,227.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,220,583.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,494 shares of company stock worth $6,709,959 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in CA in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of CA by 53.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CA during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CA during the first quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CA by 22.2% during the second quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 7,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

About CA

CA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, delivers, and licenses software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Services. The Mainframe Solutions segment offers solutions for the IBM z Systems platform, which runs various mission critical business applications.

